John W. Nitz, 57, of Toledo, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at his home. John was born in Toledo, Ohio on March 2, 1962 to Carl and Joanne (Christopher) Nitz. He worked as a diesel mechanic for Lakefront Lines for many years. John is survived by his siblings, Mary Nitz, Christopher Nitz, and Carolyn (Leo) Schnapp; and nephew, Joshua Schnapp. He was preceded in death by his parents. Private funeral services will be held. Arrangements by Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel.
Published in The Blade from June 30 to July 1, 2019