(News story) John W. Palmer, a Toledo police sergeant who connected with officers and community and a baseball enthusiast who played and coached, died Aug. 11 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He was 53.
He had a major stroke while in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., with family on vacation, said his wife, Melissa Palmer.
He had worked his way through the effects of earlier strokes - the first in 2017 and two in 2019 - with rehabilitation and medical therapy.
"He just had a drive, perseverance," his wife said. Most recently, Sergeant Palmer worked light duty in the Safety Building.
This spring's coronavirus-canceled season would have been his third coaching the Sylvania Northview High School junior varsity baseball team. In March, 2018, Toledo police Chief George Kral recognized Sergeant Palmer with a post on Twitter, "TPD's own Sgt. John Palmer is paying it forward, coaching and mentoring the players on the JV baseball team from Sylvania Northview HS down in Ft. Walton Beach Florida."
Born July 18, 1967, to Irene and Bill Palmer, he grew up in West Toledo and was a 1985 graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School. He was a Marine Corps veteran. Afterward, he owned a restaurant for a time.
He became a Toledo police officer on Oct. 23, 1992.
"I think it was always in the cards to become a police officer, because of his father, " his wife said. The elder Mr. Palmer became a Toledo police officer after Marine Corps service.
"He grew up around those guys and saw the camaraderie," his wife said. "The Toledo police is a tight community. It's a family. He saw that with his dad and wanted that for himself."
He was promoted to sergeant Oct. 29, 2001. His assignments included mounted patrol, field operations, and communications.
"He knew people well," said Lt. Bryan Hollingsworth, who as a patrol officer worked for Sergeant Palmer on the mounted patrol. "He was pretty easy to work for. He enjoyed ribbing people."
Whether in uniform and out, his quick wit endured.
"He was sharp," his wife said. "I would try to keep up and have a comeback."
His favorite duty was field operations - being on the street.
"He liked being out there in the community, and he liked being out there with his crews," his wife said.
Sergeant Palmer played Toledo police softball and was catcher on various area baseball teams. He made an annual trek to Fort Myers, Fla., to take the field in the Roy Hobbs World Series baseball tournament.
He didn't hesitate when he learned Northview needed a junior varsity coach.
"First and foremost, he was a players' coach," said Greg Szparka, Northview's head baseball coach. "He was hard nosed on them, but he had all their respect, and the kids loved him to death.
"He'd talk baseball with them, and family," Mr. Szparka said. "He was fun and outgoing and could make a good joke at the right time and be serious and sentimental at the right time."
Said Chris Irwin, Northview's athletic director: "He knew how to treat people and understood each kid and what they brought to the team."
Surviving are his wife, the former Melissa Cuthbert, whom he married Oct. 30, 2013; his parents, Irene and Raymond William "Bill" Palmer; sister, Megan Avalos, and brother, Gary Palmer.
A memorial service is set for 11 a.m. Saturday in the Sylvania Northview High School performing arts center. Visitors may arrive after 10 a.m.
Arrangements are by Bacarella Funeral Home, Monroe.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.