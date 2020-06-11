John W. "Spike" PetersJohn W. "Spike" Peters died peacefully on June 8, 2020, at Kingston Sylvania Memory Care.Born in Toledo on March 22, 1936, to William and Ella (Kyme) Peters and premature at birth, his grandfather commented that he was about the size of a railroad spike, and so the name stuck. Spike grew up "on the Boulevard," attended Hamilton Elementary School in North Toledo and graduated from Macomber Vocational Technical High School in 1954. A welder by trade, Spike worked for a number of years at Art Iron before moving to the Toledo Edison where he worked in power plant maintenance, downtown steam service, and lastly supply and warehousing. He retired from the Edison in 1993.Raised in the Lutheran Tradition, Spike entered the Catholic Church to marry Nancy Lewandowski on November 28, 1959, in St. Adalbert Church. After moving to West Toledo, he was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish for over 50 years. He will be remembered for the way he and Nancy took care of aging relatives and neighbors and their flea market adventures.Spike is survived by Nancy, his wife of 60 years; children, Father Julian Paul Peters, OSB, of Saint Meinrad, Indiana, and Kathy (Butch) Sarver (and their fur babies) of Sylvania; and brother, Larry (Jane) Peters. He was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Ella; and youngest brother Alan.Spike's Family is very grateful for the care and support of the Staff at Kingston Sylvania Memory Care and Hospice of Northwestern Ohio.Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, Ohio, Friday, June 12th from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Most Blessed Sacrament, Saturday June 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad, IN, or the Ursuline Sisters of Toledo.Online condolences may be offered at