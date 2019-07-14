Home

John W. Sweetnam Obituary
John W. Sweetnam

John W. Sweetnam, age 75, of Sylvania, passed away, Sunday July 7, 2019. He was an accountant with the Lucas County Metropolitan Housing Authority and an attorney.

He most enjoyed cars and sailing at North Cape Yacht Club. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Surviving are his sister, Susan Mason, niece and nephew Kathy and Alan Mason also his friends especially Judy Ueberroth, whom he thought the world of. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, Ohio. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 15, 2019
