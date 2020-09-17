John W. WilsonJohn W. Wilson, 62, passed away on September 13, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 12, 1958 to Susie Jones Wilson and Wade C. Strickland at Mercy Hospital in Toledo, Ohio.He was preceded in death by his mother, Susie Wilson; sister Sandra L. Wilson;and brother, Eric Wilson.John is survived by brothers, Ronald R. Wilson and Carl E. Wilson; sisters, Patricia A. Daugherty, Diane Wilson, Robin D. Wilson and Rita A. Wilson; and father, Wade C. Strickland; good friends, Michael Streeter, Keith Pressley, Lamont Gray and Nick Craft and many other relatives.John will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.Visitation will be Friday, September 18, 2020 from 2-4:00 p.m., followed by funeral service at 4:00 p.m. at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, interment private.