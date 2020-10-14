1/1
John Werner Isola
1949 - 2020
John Werner Isola

12/1/1949 - 10/8/2020

John Werner Isola, 70, of Greenwood, Indiana passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 8th, 2020 in Greenwood, Indiana.

John was born on December 1st, 1949 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Werner Edward Isola and Margaret Helen (Hoffman) Isola.

John married his beloved wife, Kathy (Stackhouse) Isola on June 10th, 1981 in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.

John was employed as a civil engineer at Rieth-Riley. He greatly enjoyed being outdoors and had an interest in many activities such as golfing, fishing, woodworking and watching Packers Football. John found delight in bowling with his friends and playing songs on his guitar. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife and family.

John is survived by his seven children, John (Jennifer) Isola Jr., of Maumee, Ohio, April (Greg) Briner, Holly (Jeremy) Blackwell, both of Haslet, Texas, Kristen Isola, of Tampa, Florida, Julie Isola, of Toledo, Ohio, Harold Gordner, of New Jersey, Jessica (Josh) French, of Swanton, Ohio; his sister, Patty (Dave) Unger, of Maumee, Ohio; eleven grandchildren, Brandon, Austin, Morgan, Alexis, Mackenzie, Brock, Grady, Addison, Gage, Hensleigh, Gavin, Alden; one great-grandchild, Teagan; numerous nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Margaret Torsella.

No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements are entrusted to Jessen Funeral Homes & Crematory ~ Whiteland Chapel.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
