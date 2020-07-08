1/1
John William "Bill" Bayer
1936 - 2020
John William "Bill" Bayer, age 83, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. He was born on December 31, 1936, to Donald and Mary (Hertel) Bayer in Perrysburg.

Bill is survived by his children, Jodi (Ken) Whitacre, Randy (Stacie) Bayer; sister, Sally (Henry) Veryser; grandchildren, Caitlin, Vincent, Avery, Justin, Brianna; 2 great-granddaughters; and loving canine companion, Mabel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rosalie M. Bayer.

Bill retired as a Master Chemist from Owens Illinois. Bill graduated from Perrysburg High School. He received a Bachelor's of Science in Chemistry from The University of Toledo and a Masters of Science in Chemistry from Bowling Green State University. His family is very proud of his many patents that are still in use today. He enjoyed gardening, working in his yard, walking his dog, Mabel, visiting his Bob Evans friends every morning and dining out every weekend with his buddies, Frank and Jennifer Kwiatkowski. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Family and Friends will be received on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 4-8 P.M. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. The Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10 A.M. at St. John XXIII, 24250 N Dixie Hwy, Perrysburg. Interment will follow at New Belleville Ridge Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
JUL
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John XXIII
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
