John Worman Bachman Jr.
John Worman Bachman Jr. (Jack) passed away peacefully Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Jack was born on Nov. 3, 1935 to John W. Sr. and Edna Mae Miller in Darby, PA. He graduated from Marietta High School 1954 and attended classes at Georgia Tech University. He served in the Air Force from March 1955 to December 1958 and earned his degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Toledo. He worked at Haughton Elevator and retired from AVCA Corp. in 1992.
Jack will be deeply missed by his wife, of 46 years, Louise (Sedita) Bachman; his daughters, Kaye Bachman Stargel, Pamela Bachman Albain, Kimberly Bachman; and son and daughter in law, John & Carrie; 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren.
He was an active member and past president of the American Turners, Biersteins, Bavarian Sports Club, GBU, GAF Society, and was a ranking member of the Masonic Lodge.
He loved warm weather, spending 6 months in Florida at Twin Lakes Condos where he enjoyed his many friends and liked to sit out and read at the patio table. He was an avid golfer 50+ years and is leading the family with his two holes in one. He also loved to bowl and played baseball for the Air Force throughout Europe.
Due to current circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Ohio Home Health Hospice or The Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association.
We wish to thank both of the staffs of the Ohioians Home Healthcare and the Ohio Home Health Hospice for the great care given to him and support to the family.
Arrangements entrusted to the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary, 3815 Sylvania Ave.
