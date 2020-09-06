1/1
Johnathan Wayne Neitling
1962 - 2020
Johnathan Wayne Neitling

Johnathan Wayne Neitling, age 58, of Toledo, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the University of Toledo Medical Center surrounded by loving family. He was born on January 14, 1962 in Toledo. Johnathan worked at Xpress Auto and Truck Services for many years, where he had made many friends. He enjoyed watching movies and riding his motorcycle with his brother. Johnathan was an excellent father, and loved nothing more than taking care of his son, Wayne. He was a loving son, brother, father and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Neitling; and Wayne's mom, Ginger Schnapp. Johnathan is survived by his loving son, Wayne Neitling; sisters, Maryann (Ron) Kothe and Charline Gray; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

There will be no visitation per Johnathan's wishes. A Memorial in his honor will be hosted by his sisters on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. at 1324 South Ave., Toledo, OH 43609. Newcomer –Southwest Chapel (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Sunshine Children's Home or The Special Olympics.

Published in The Blade from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Memorial service
01:00 - 05:00 PM
