Mrs. Johnella Hawkins-Norwood
Johnella Hawkins-Norwood, born officially, John Ella Cook, February 13, 1938 in Huebert, AR, to the union of John Hawkins and Gladys Cook-Hogan, transitioned from this life on September 7, 2019, at the age of 81. Johnella gave her life to Christ at an early age, being baptized at Amazing Grace Missionary Baptist Church in Memphis, TN. She attended Booker T. Washington High School. She later attended Scott High after relocating to Toledo, Ohio in 1952. Johnella married Harold Norwood Sr. in 1954. Johnella worked for Toledo Public Schools as a parent partner. She was widowed, and later married John T. Smith. In 1978, she then went to work at Toledo Jeep for twenty-five years until 2003, when she retired. She leaves to cherish her memory children, Harold Norwood Jr, Michael Norwood, Steven Norwood, Irene (Tracy) Rhoades and Jonathan Norwood, all of Toledo, Ohio; grandchildren; Shareese Norwood, Jlynn Norwood, Drue Norwood, Christina Fletcher, Christopher (Myrtle) Kincaid and Mykela Norwood; 16 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Visitation will be held from 4-6 pm Friday, September 13, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH 43607. Funeral Services will begin 10 am Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church, 565 Palmwood Ave., Toledo, OH 43604, preceded by a 9 am Family Hour/Wake. Reverend Dr. Amariah McIntosh, Pastor and Pastor Cedric Brock, Officiant.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 12, 2019