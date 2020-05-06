Johnnie B. Johnson
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Johnnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnnie B. Johnson

In loving memory of Johnny B. Johnson, born November 1, 1961, transitioned April 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by father, Ben Johnson Sr; and leaves to cherish his memories sons, Johnathan Johnson, Joshua Johnson; daughters, Ashley Johnson and Nicole Johnson; beloved mother, Mary J. Johnson; siblings, Ben (Sandra) Johnson, Audrey (Ken) Romaker, Sandra (Nate) Wiggins, David D. Johnson, Gregory Johnson, Alfred Johnson; beloved friend, Bridget C. Williams; and a host of cousins, nephews and nieces.

Johnny was employed with Toledo Sign as a laborer for numerous years and became self-employed in his later years. Johnny had a great love for God, his family, special friend, and especially his children. He was a tall man with a big heart, always looking out for young people and helping others in any way he could. He loved to have a good time, especially with his family. He was loved and respected by many and will be greatly missed.

A private service will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020, followed by a memorial service to be scheduled later due to the current world crisis in this trying time. The Johnson family appreciate your prayers and condolences, please forward cards, flowers and or condolence to The House of Day Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MAY
7
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved