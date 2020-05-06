Johnnie B. Johnson



In loving memory of Johnny B. Johnson, born November 1, 1961, transitioned April 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by father, Ben Johnson Sr; and leaves to cherish his memories sons, Johnathan Johnson, Joshua Johnson; daughters, Ashley Johnson and Nicole Johnson; beloved mother, Mary J. Johnson; siblings, Ben (Sandra) Johnson, Audrey (Ken) Romaker, Sandra (Nate) Wiggins, David D. Johnson, Gregory Johnson, Alfred Johnson; beloved friend, Bridget C. Williams; and a host of cousins, nephews and nieces.



Johnny was employed with Toledo Sign as a laborer for numerous years and became self-employed in his later years. Johnny had a great love for God, his family, special friend, and especially his children. He was a tall man with a big heart, always looking out for young people and helping others in any way he could. He loved to have a good time, especially with his family. He was loved and respected by many and will be greatly missed.



A private service will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020, followed by a memorial service to be scheduled later due to the current world crisis in this trying time. The Johnson family appreciate your prayers and condolences, please forward cards, flowers and or condolence to The House of Day Funeral Home.





