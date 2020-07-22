Johnnie Mae Jones



Johnnie Mae Jones was born May 21, 1929 to John H. and Ella B. Brooks. She passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in the warm embrace of one of her children.



Johnnie Mae was a loving mother, sister and friend to many. She was a faithful member of the congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses since 1969. She retired from Lucas County Job and Family Services in 1994 where she was a receptionist and Supervisor at the front desk.



Johnnie Mae was preceded in death by her mother, Ella Brooks; father, John Brooks; brothers, Chester Wofford and Ozzie Brooks; grandson, Shawn Rowlett; great granddaughter, Dayton Sanders and great grandson, Karsen Belle. Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Louise Reamey; sons, Jerry (Clara) Jones and J.D. (Sherri) Jones; daughters, Cheryl Jones, Denise (Roosevelt) Freeman and LuElla Spears; grandchildren, Eva (Derrick) Reasonover, Jerry Jones Jr., Helena Jones, Kristina (Andre) Belle, Shannan (Brandon) Stewart, Pamala (James) Thompson, Joseph Jones, Brian Jones, Michael Jones and Caleb Jones, Elizabeth (Joel) Beaty, Rebecca (Jake) Adams; 12 great grandchildren, 5 nephews and 2 nieces along with a host of loving friends.



The family gives special thanks and heartfelt appreciation to: Berita Nalls, Gloria Jones and Hospice of NW Ohio. Thanks also for the many kind words from all of her friends.





