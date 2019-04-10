|
|
MR. JOHNNY HART
Mr. Hart, 86, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2019, in the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He was a graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School and was a Forklift Operator for the Doehler-Jarvis Company, prior to retirement. He is survived by wife, Mamie L. Hart; daughters, Arlene Hart-Hill, Angela (Patrick) Ellis, Sheila Armstrong and Pamela (Larry) Hairston; 11 grand and 20 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be 11 am Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Third Baptist Church, 401 Pinewood, preceded by a 10am Family Hour/ Wake and Masonic Rites at 10:30 am. Dr. K. David Johnson, Pastor.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 10, 2019