Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Marchbanks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Marchbanks


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Johnny Marchbanks Obituary
Johnny Marchbanks

Johnny Alton "Pooba" Marchbanks passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. John was born in Toledo on November 10, 1953 to Waco and Ann Marchbanks, who welcomed him with open arms to heaven. John worked as an accredited mechanic for Bi-State Ford and Toledo Edison, then as a crew leader at Saylors in Ottawa Lake, MI.

John was an avid bowler at Jug's, but his true passion was fishing, especially for bass. He was a member of All Star Anglers, Salmoides, Anglers Choice, Bass Northern and BFL among others, where he won numerous tournaments and trophies. John was so talented, not just as a mechanic; he could literally fix anything and was only a phone call away to family and friends.

John is survived by his wife Sue (Rutkowski), daughters Melanie (Yuhuda Turnbow) Marchbanks, Shannon (Andrew) Harrison and son Dustin Marchbanks. "Papa" also leaves his grandchildren Calvin, Caleena, Malayah and Nolan to treasure their memories and special moments with him. Also surviving are brothers Rex, Timmy, Kenny (Cheryl), Bobby (Dawn) Marchbanks. John's family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the staff at Goerlich Center and Promedica Hospice for their care and concern for John. The family will be receiving friends on Sunday March 17, 2019 in The Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd Toledo, Ohio from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 4:00 p.m.

urbanskifuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now