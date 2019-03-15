Johnny Marchbanks



Johnny Alton "Pooba" Marchbanks passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. John was born in Toledo on November 10, 1953 to Waco and Ann Marchbanks, who welcomed him with open arms to heaven. John worked as an accredited mechanic for Bi-State Ford and Toledo Edison, then as a crew leader at Saylors in Ottawa Lake, MI.



John was an avid bowler at Jug's, but his true passion was fishing, especially for bass. He was a member of All Star Anglers, Salmoides, Anglers Choice, Bass Northern and BFL among others, where he won numerous tournaments and trophies. John was so talented, not just as a mechanic; he could literally fix anything and was only a phone call away to family and friends.



John is survived by his wife Sue (Rutkowski), daughters Melanie (Yuhuda Turnbow) Marchbanks, Shannon (Andrew) Harrison and son Dustin Marchbanks. "Papa" also leaves his grandchildren Calvin, Caleena, Malayah and Nolan to treasure their memories and special moments with him. Also surviving are brothers Rex, Timmy, Kenny (Cheryl), Bobby (Dawn) Marchbanks. John's family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the staff at Goerlich Center and Promedica Hospice for their care and concern for John. The family will be receiving friends on Sunday March 17, 2019 in The Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd Toledo, Ohio from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 4:00 p.m.



urbanskifuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary