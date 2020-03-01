|
|
Johnny R. Cameron
Johnny R. Cameron, age 66, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, peacefully died February 28, 2020, at home.
John Cameron of Swanton, Ohio, retired from Maumee Stamping Plant after 20 years. He worked with fellow Local 1892 members. He immensely enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hunting.
He was born March 7th, 1953, in Ironton, Ohio, to Kathryn and Estil Cameron who passed before him. Preceded in death by step father, Larry Smotherman. He settled in the Toledo area in 1980. He was a 1971 graduate of Raceland High School in Raceland, Kentucky.
Surviving are his wife, Amy; daughter Jennifer Cameron; sons, Alexander (Joy) Northup and Joshua (Elisha) Northup; brother, Larry (Kathy) Cameron, and grandchildren, Ryan, Robbie Northup and Clarissa Northup. Also left to cherish his memory were many cousins and his favorite cousin, David Hudson; closest friend, Ed Craig. Granddaughter, Mckenzie Northup, preceded him in death.
Celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3rd, at Heritage Church of God, 3520 Strayer Rd, Maumee, OH, with funeral service at noon and a luncheon gathering afterwards. Arrangements made by Newcomer Funeral Home, Toledo.
The family suggests tributes to or to the Cleveland Clinic.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020