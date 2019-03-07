|
MR. JOHNNY W. CLEVELAND, SR.
Mr. Cleveland Sr., 76, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, in the Franciscan Care Center. He worked as a Truck Driver for Leaseway Trucking. He is survived by son, Johnny W. (Theresa) Cleveland, Jr. and daughters, Nanette (Solomon Hill) and Tyra Cleveland. Funeral Services will be 4 pm Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the City of Zion, Mt. Zion Church, 701 Vance St. 43604, preceded by a 3 pm Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Talmadge Thomas, Pastor and Officiant.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 7, 2019