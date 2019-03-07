Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
Wake
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
City of Zion, Mt. Zion Church
701 Vance St.
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
City of Zion, Mt. Zion Church
701 Vance St
MR. JOHNNY W. CLEVELAND, SR.

Mr. Cleveland Sr., 76, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, in the Franciscan Care Center. He worked as a Truck Driver for Leaseway Trucking. He is survived by son, Johnny W. (Theresa) Cleveland, Jr. and daughters, Nanette (Solomon Hill) and Tyra Cleveland. Funeral Services will be 4 pm Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the City of Zion, Mt. Zion Church, 701 Vance St. 43604, preceded by a 3 pm Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Talmadge Thomas, Pastor and Officiant.

Published in The Blade on Mar. 7, 2019
