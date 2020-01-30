Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Jon A. Krotzer


1945 - 2020
Jon A. Krotzer Obituary
Jon A. Krotzer

Jon A. Krotzer, 74, of Swanton, OH, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania after a long illness. He born March 8, 1945, in Toledo, OH, to John and Viola ( Stachke) Krotzer.

Jon retired from U.P.S. in 2013 where he was an over the road truck driver and a Teamster member.

He was a motor -cycle enthusiast most of his life, loved to race them, membership includes AMA Lifetime Member and Northwest Ohio Hog Association (Harley Motor Cycle Club). Jon also was very supportive of his children's events as they grew up and did the same for his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving family; wife, Susan Haddad; children, Mandy Miller and John (Cindy) Krotzer; step- children, Emily, Tony, and Nick Haddad; grandchildren, Megan, Rachel, Madison, Jessica, Emma ,and his special buddy, Sarah Hosberger; siblings, Jill (Mark) Swenson and Lee (Angie) Krotzer.

Friends may call on the family at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 3p.m. to 8p.m.

The family suggests tributes in the form of contribution to Ebeid Hospice. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 30, 2020
