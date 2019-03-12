Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
Jon G. Parks


1953 - 2019
Jon G. Parks Obituary
Jon G. Parks

Jon G. Parks, 65, of Perrysburg, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his home. He was born on December 12, 1953 to John and Rose (Papick) Parks in Toledo. Jon married Linda (Miller) on August 15, 2015, and she preceded him in death in 2018.

Jon loved gardening, traveling, making model trains, and going to car shows. He was known for his grilling skills and enjoyed cooking out for family events and weddings. Jon worked for Millwright Pile Driver at Local #1393 for 39 years. When Jon was relaxing with sons, he would enjoy one of his favorite craft beers, especially an Indian Pale Ale.

Left to cherish Jon's memory are his children, Jason (Carrie) Parks, Kristi (Jamie) Kwapich, John (Erin) Jasinski; mother, Rose; step-children, Michelle (Todd) Louviere-Daniels, Michael (Sarah) Louviere; grandchildren, Kaylee, Alexander, Taylor, Bryson, Lily, Adelyn; great-granddaughter, Mia; and brother, Gary (Twig) Parks. He was preceded in death by his father, John and wife, Linda.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg, OH (419-874-3133). A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, March 14, 2019 beginning at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Jon's name may be made to The Salvation Army. Online condolences to Jon's family may be made at:

www.witzlershank.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
