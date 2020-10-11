Jon T. Finley



Jon Terrence Finley, 77, passed away October 6, 2020 with his family by his side at Angel's Care Family Home in Cincinnati, Ohio.



He was born to Harry Paul and Ethel (Raven) Finley on December 10, 1942 in Toledo, Ohio. He was brother to Paul (Elaine) Finley, Wilhelmina Clay and Karen Bauer who still survive him today with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his two brothers in law, Fritz Bauer and Wally Clay. Jon was a loving husband to his late wife, Vickie. He is survived by their three children and seven grandchildren, Lisa (Steven) Ratterman and their children, Lauren (Alex) Ratterman-Rinner, Drew, Ryann and Matthew; David (Susan) Denny and their son, Reed; and Megan (Kevin) Wendt and their children, Riley and Ethan.



Jon grew up in Luckey, Ohio graduating from Eastwood High School in 1960. He attended Bowling Green State University and then served in the United States Army from 1964-66. He spent the bulk of his working years as a technician for Columbia Gas of Ohio until 1998.



Jon had a quietly fierce love for his family, the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and his 1967 corvette convertible. He and his wife, Vickie had a heart for being the hands and feet of Jesus. He was a member of Old Fort United Methodist Church. He traveled with them on a mission trip to Mexico. He participated in the Kairos ministry at Marion Correctional Institute. Jon was also a member of the Emmaus Community of Findlay, Ohio. He volunteered at Fremont Memorial Hospital and was a Lion's Club member for many years.



Jon is remembered by his children for having an infectious laugh and sense of humor. When you saw his ornery smile that he would flash, you knew he was up to something. He loved a good prank or joke. He taught them to look for the humor in the little moments of life. They are always present if you look for them. He also taught the importance of never judging another person until you walked a mile in their shoes. He would not tolerate anyone being judgmental and challenged us all the time to be our best and treat others as we would want to be treated.



On September 17, 1998, a brain aneurysm and stroke robbed him of his ability to communicate and work with his hands like he loved. This began a long, hard struggle to just do the everyday things that he treasured. It is for this reason that we rejoice today that he is in heaven with a newly healed body working perfectly. He is being loved on by his Savior and reunited with his wife and loved ones. Our dad lived his life with perseverance and courage each and every day.



The family has asked that any donations be sent to Kairos Prison Ministry of Ohio, P.O.Box 144490, Columbus, Ohio 43214 or donate online.





