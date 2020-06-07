Jon Wilson
04/02/1939 - 11/29/2019
Jon Herbert Wilson, age 80, of Toledo, Ohio, was born April 2, 1939 and died peacefully in his sleep the morning of November 29, 2019. Jon served in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army, and returned to service in the Ohio Army National Guard for a combined service of nearly thirty eight years. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry and Estella Averitt Wilson; and sister in law, Nancy Wilson.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his brothers, Paul (Elizabeth) Wilson and Zane Wilson; daughters, Pamela Law and Kristine (Ken) Ludwig; sons, Sean (Heidi) Wilson and Shannon (Katie) Wilson; and grandchildren, Karmann, Kendall, and Karl Ludwig, and Kennedy and Colin Wilson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland (419)865-8879. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park and Jon will will interred beside his parents.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.