Jon Wilson
1939 - 2020
Jon Wilson

04/02/1939 - 11/29/2019

Jon Herbert Wilson, age 80, of Toledo, Ohio, was born April 2, 1939 and died peacefully in his sleep the morning of November 29, 2019. Jon served in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army, and returned to service in the Ohio Army National Guard for a combined service of nearly thirty eight years. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry and Estella Averitt Wilson; and sister in law, Nancy Wilson.

To cherish his memory, he leaves his brothers, Paul (Elizabeth) Wilson and Zane Wilson; daughters, Pamela Law and Kristine (Ken) Ludwig; sons, Sean (Heidi) Wilson and Shannon (Katie) Wilson; and grandchildren, Karmann, Kendall, and Karl Ludwig, and Kennedy and Colin Wilson.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland (419)865-8879. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park and Jon will will interred beside his parents.

Special memories and condolences may be shared with the family

www.neville-funeral.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Ottawa Hills Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
4198658879
