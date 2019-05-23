Jonah Patrick Montalbano



Jonah Patrick Montalbano, age 23, passed into eternal life on May 21, 2019. He was born February 5, 1996 in Toledo and from an early age expressed an interest in all types of music. Jonah began memorizing lyrics, studying percussion and eventually began writing, producing and performing rap music. Jonah was extremely talented. "Syndakid" or "Syn", as he was affectionately known by his music friends and fans, performed at numerous area venues - always lovingly supported by his family. He also enjoyed cooking and experiencing food, loved animals, watching movies with his Dad and playing video games. A member of Fellowship Bible Church, Jonah was a lover of Jesus and enjoyed exploring the depths of his spiritual life and the Christian Faith. He will be remembered as "larger than life", creative, passionate, out-going, deeply sensitive, filled with love for others, yet modest and humble.



Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Grace (Allen) Hasty; father, Nick (Diana) Montalbano; grandparents, Jennifer and Mark Thielen, Victoria and John Meyer, Albert Richardson, Sue Noble, Keith and Christine Noble; siblings, Courtney, Katherine, Ashley, Louise and Ryan; aunts, uncles, cousins and many others who were touched by Jonah's life. Jonah joins in eternity his grandfather, Nicholas Montalbano, and other cherished family.



Visitation will begin at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) and conclude with a ceremony to celebrate Jonah's life at 6 p.m.



Memorials are requested to anyone in need.



Published in The Blade on May 23, 2019