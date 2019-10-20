|
|
Jonathan E. Foster
Jonathan Foster, age 42, of South Toledo, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 16, 2019. He was born on March 7, 1977 to Daniel J. and Christine M. (Laskey) Foster. Jonathan was a sports enthusiast, loved gambling, and lived life to the fullest. He attended St. John's Jesuit High School and excelled in baseball, leading him to achieve All-City and All-District honors. He made a career in the roofing business and was employed by Hardy Roofing for many years. Jon enjoyed spending time with his family and knew how to make everyone laugh; his infectious humor and personality will be greatly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his step-mother, Shirley. Jonathan is survived by his children, Maria (Richie) Montoya, Savahna (Ben) Foster, and Jonathan Foster; grandchild, Ava; parents, Daniel and Christine; sisters, Lauren (Ray) Worthington and Kelly (Cody) Wealleans; and grandfather, John Laskey.
Family and friends may attend the memorial service on Friday, October 25th from 4:00-9:00 pm at The American Legion Post 553, 206 S. Byrne Rd. Toledo, OH 43615. A tribute will take place at 7:00 pm to celebrate and honor his life.
www.toledocremation.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 20, 2019