Jonathan Murnen
Jonathan "Jon" Murnen passed from this world on February 14, 2020 due to complications from a long battle with an auto-immune disease at the age of 35. Jon was born on July 17, 1984 in Toledo, OH, to Joe and Kay Murnen. Jon quickly developed a love for team sports with an abundance of natural athletic talent and competitive team spirit. As a result, he excelled at every sport he tried and played on successful and fun teams in football, basketball, soccer, baseball, cross-country and track.
Jon attended Gesu School and St Francis de Sales High School. He had the life-long satisfaction of being a key team player on offense, defense and handling the kicking duties for the Knights 2001 State Championship football team. During high school he volunteered at a summer sports camp for kids, where he had just as much fun as the campers, teaching them the rules of the game, the importance of teamwork and a love for competition. Jon graduated from Miami University with a degree in Exercise Science, and had a major passion for personal training, improving sports performance and coaching others on overall health and physical fitness training.
Jon started his career teaching at his alma mater St. Francis and working as a personal trainer for a diverse group of clients ranging from brides-to-be preparing for their wedding best, to Division I college athletes working on sport performance improvements. His vocation as a Wellness and Nutrition Coach led to his position establishing exercise rehab programs for Honda employees.
While working in the Columbus area, Jon met Kelley, the love of his life and future wife. Jon and Kelley were constant and inseparable partners, along with their spunky wheaten terrier Amaya. They shared Jon's TV enthusiasm, and enjoyed eating their favorite dinners and taking bike rides together. Kelley stood steadfast by Jon's side as his strongest supporter and biggest source of strength throughout his auto-immune battle.
Jon remained an avid sports fan, rooting for the Ohio State Buckeyes, Kansas Jayhawks, Detroit Pistons, Detroit Lions, and Detroit Red Wings. He applied his knowledge of sports and natural competitiveness to fantasy football, where he amassed a winning percentage surpassed by few. He never missed a podcast by his favorite sports commentators and was a walking encyclopedia of both sports and pop culture knowledge.
Jon is survived by his loving wife Kelley, his parents Joe and Kay, his siblings Josh (Shelley) and Stephanie (Charles), his nephews Oliver, Owen, William and Rhys Murnen, his mother and step-father in-law, Cheryl and Kent Cahlander, father in-law, Ken Sperl, canine companions Amaya, Gus, and Warren, and hundreds of close friends and family members. He will never be forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 2-8 p.m. Friday in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) where a Sharing of Memories will take place at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Gesu Catholic Church, 2049 Parkside Blvd., Toledo. Committal will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family asks donations are suggested to the Lyme Disease Foundation, 384 Suite G, Merrow Rd., Tolland, Ct 06084.
