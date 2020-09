Or Copy this URL to Share

Jonathan Xavier Williams



Jonathan Xavier Williams, 26, passed away on August 5, 2020, at St. Vincent's Hospital. He dedicated his life to Christ at an early age. He was a member of Christ Congressional Baptist Church until his transition.



He is survived by his mother, Etta Williams; sisters, Letitia Wilson, Jacynthia and Atwonique King; brothers, Amere, Darrell, Franklin and Cleveland Williams, Jacinto and Alton Reid, Jr., Keishaun King, and Emmanuel Garner; a host of relatives and friends.



Private interment.





