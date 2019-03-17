|
Jonathon Lee Fouty
Jonathon L. Fouty, 60, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 10, 2019 at his home. Jon was born in Toledo, Ohio on December 18, 1958 to James and Marlene (Lauman) Fouty. Jon was a carpenter by trade and enjoyed woodworking and cheering on the Cleveland Browns. Jon is survived by his wife of 25 years, Susan; mother, Marlene Fouty; step-children, Becky (Clint) Marina and Gary (Melissa) Brewer Jr.; and grandchildren, Katie, Kyle, Gary III, Aiden, Adrianna, and Angelita. He was preceded in death by his father and brothers, Doug and Greg. Private services will be held. Memorials may be directed to the . Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019