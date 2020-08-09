1/1
Jonathon Wade Skiver
1970 - 2020
Jonathon Wade Skiver

Jonathon W. Skiver, 49, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Charles Hospital. He was born on November 11, 1970, to Barbara McEwen and Thomas Balister (Skiver). Jonathon was a 1989 graduate of Waite High School and was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army, serving in Iraq. In his spare time, he enjoyed fixing computers and phones.

Jonathon is survived by his daughters, Maizie Salinas and Zoelee Skiver; father, Thomas Balister (Skiver); siblings, Tracey Skiver, Josette (Mark) Swafford, Tamora Mahler, Nicola Balister, and Dale Balister; many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Hewett; and infant son, Victor.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Graveside services and burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park at 1:30 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the family.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
