Jordan Carl "Jordie" Frederick

Jordan Carl "Jordie" Frederick Obituary
Jordan Carl "Jordie" Frederick

Jordan Carl "Jordie" Frederick age 22. Our special, smiling angel was called home on 3.17.2020.

Survived by mother, Amy Frederick; brother, Jarid of Reed City, MI; father, Joe Frederick; special grandmother, Diane Porter of Toledo; grandparents, Burton and Chris Porter of Maumee; Brenda and Leon Merkle of Monroe; special aunts Daryl Kross and Kellie; and many other relatives and friends. Service pending.

The family wants to thank Mott's Children Hospital and the U of M Hospital for unwavering care and love. Charitable donations can be made in Jordan's name to the Ronald McDonald House or the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

He lit up the world with his smile, and his light will always be remembered.

"The ones who love us never really leave us." -J.K. Rowling

Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
