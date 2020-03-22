|
Jordan Carl "Jordie" Frederick
Jordan Carl "Jordie" Frederick age 22. Our special, smiling angel was called home on 3.17.2020.
Survived by mother, Amy Frederick; brother, Jarid of Reed City, MI; father, Joe Frederick; special grandmother, Diane Porter of Toledo; grandparents, Burton and Chris Porter of Maumee; Brenda and Leon Merkle of Monroe; special aunts Daryl Kross and Kellie; and many other relatives and friends. Service pending.
The family wants to thank Mott's Children Hospital and the U of M Hospital for unwavering care and love. Charitable donations can be made in Jordan's name to the Ronald McDonald House or the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
He lit up the world with his smile, and his light will always be remembered.
"The ones who love us never really leave us." -J.K. Rowling
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020