Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Ruiz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose E. Ruiz


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jose E. Ruiz Obituary
Jose E. Ruiz

Jose E. Ruiz 73 of Toledo, passed away Thursday March 21, 2019 at the University of Toledo Medical Center. He was born October 1, 1945 in Weslaco, Texas to Pedro and Juana Ruiz, Sr. He was a dedicated hard worker, retiring from the Jeep Corp. in 2018 after 33 years of service. Jose was faithful to his Christian beliefs and was especially devoted to his family. He was a diehard Cleveland Browns fan and he loved listening to music.

Jose was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Pedro Jr., Pablo and Reynaldo; grandsons Anthony and Antjuan as well as other family members. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years Thaimi; daughters Lydia, Lisa (Dajuan) Wilson, Linda, Maria, Cynthia (Andrew) Ramirez, Enedina "Nina", Thaimi, Teresa and Josefina as well as 30 grandchildren and 24 greatgrandchildren.

Family and friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. , on Thursday March 28th. from 2-8 pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday March 29th. beginning at 11am in the funeral home with burial to follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Any memorials may take the form of contributions to the family. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now