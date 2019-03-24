Jose E. Ruiz



Jose E. Ruiz 73 of Toledo, passed away Thursday March 21, 2019 at the University of Toledo Medical Center. He was born October 1, 1945 in Weslaco, Texas to Pedro and Juana Ruiz, Sr. He was a dedicated hard worker, retiring from the Jeep Corp. in 2018 after 33 years of service. Jose was faithful to his Christian beliefs and was especially devoted to his family. He was a diehard Cleveland Browns fan and he loved listening to music.



Jose was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Pedro Jr., Pablo and Reynaldo; grandsons Anthony and Antjuan as well as other family members. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years Thaimi; daughters Lydia, Lisa (Dajuan) Wilson, Linda, Maria, Cynthia (Andrew) Ramirez, Enedina "Nina", Thaimi, Teresa and Josefina as well as 30 grandchildren and 24 greatgrandchildren.



Family and friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. , on Thursday March 28th. from 2-8 pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday March 29th. beginning at 11am in the funeral home with burial to follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Any memorials may take the form of contributions to the family. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019