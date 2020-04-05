Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Jose Gonzalez


1956 - 2020
Jose Gonzalez Obituary
Jose Gonzalez

Jose Ruben Gonzalez, 64, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on Sunday March 26, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. Jose was born in Ciudad Fernandez, San Luis Potosi, Mexico, on January 13, 1956, to Ponciano and Felicitas (Cruz) Gonzales. Jose was a graduate of Cardinal Stritch High School. He worked at Fiat Chrysler for over 40 years, before retiring in 2018.

Surviving are his children, Ruben Gonzalez and Esteban Gonzales; grandchildren, Esteban Gonzalez Jr., Sophia Gonzalez, Brian Allen Spencer and Sydnee Spencer; siblings, Elida Martinez, Eloisa Sofo and Jose "Pepe" Gonzalez; and nieces and nephews, Giovanna Revitzer, Graciela Roberts, Maria Magdalena Martinez, Mary Alice Gonzalez, Guido Sofo, Ruben Martinez, Tito Martinez, Jonathan Gonzalez and Jacob Gonzalez.

Funeral services will be private. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020
