Jose Hilberto SanchezJose Sanchez, 51, of Curtice, Ohio passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Mercy Health-St Vincent Medical Center. He was born on February 4, 1969 in San Diego, California to Jose and Francisca Sanchez. Jose served in the U.S. Navy and after boot camp he married the love of his life Paula Wolf Sanchez on March 17, 1990. He served on the U.S.S. Carl Vinson CVN-70 from 1990-1994. Jose worked for Veolia Wastewater Treatment Plant at the Toledo Refinery. Jose was a member/Treasurer of the U.S. Veterans MC Toledo Chapter. He was a Past Commander of Northwood V.F.W. #2984 and a current member of the V.F.W. Post #4906, Fraternal Order of Eagles #2322 and the American Legion. Jose was also a union member of Teamster Local 20. Jose loved spending time with his family and friends and his main passion was riding his motorcycle. He will be dearly missed.Jose is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Paula Sanchez; mother, Francisca Sanchez; siblings, Francisco (Lily) Agundez, Eduardo (Martha) Agundez, Rene Acosta-Agundez, and Ana (Josh) McDaniels-Sanchez; nephew, Fabian Agundez and niece, Kristina (Arian) Nadertabar; and many great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his extended family, brother, Fred (Kelly) Florez; children, Freddie (Kaela) Florez, Kel-ci (Eddie) Garcia, Mike (Maribel) White; grandchildren, Cinco, Kayliana, Kaisley, Keegan and Mook; goddaughter, Serenity Yanez and a host of family and friends. Jose was preceded in death by his father, Jose' Theodoro Sanchez and father and mother-in law, Paul and Susan Wolf.Services will be held at a later time when it is once again safe to get together. I love you Chacho, always and forever.