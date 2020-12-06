1/1
Jose Hilberto Sanchez
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jose Hilberto Sanchez

Jose Sanchez, 51, of Curtice, Ohio passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Mercy Health-St Vincent Medical Center. He was born on February 4, 1969 in San Diego, California to Jose and Francisca Sanchez. Jose served in the U.S. Navy and after boot camp he married the love of his life Paula Wolf Sanchez on March 17, 1990. He served on the U.S.S. Carl Vinson CVN-70 from 1990-1994. Jose worked for Veolia Wastewater Treatment Plant at the Toledo Refinery. Jose was a member/Treasurer of the U.S. Veterans MC Toledo Chapter. He was a Past Commander of Northwood V.F.W. #2984 and a current member of the V.F.W. Post #4906, Fraternal Order of Eagles #2322 and the American Legion. Jose was also a union member of Teamster Local 20. Jose loved spending time with his family and friends and his main passion was riding his motorcycle. He will be dearly missed.

Jose is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Paula Sanchez; mother, Francisca Sanchez; siblings, Francisco (Lily) Agundez, Eduardo (Martha) Agundez, Rene Acosta-Agundez, and Ana (Josh) McDaniels-Sanchez; nephew, Fabian Agundez and niece, Kristina (Arian) Nadertabar; and many great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his extended family, brother, Fred (Kelly) Florez; children, Freddie (Kaela) Florez, Kel-ci (Eddie) Garcia, Mike (Maribel) White; grandchildren, Cinco, Kayliana, Kaisley, Keegan and Mook; goddaughter, Serenity Yanez and a host of family and friends. Jose was preceded in death by his father, Jose' Theodoro Sanchez and father and mother-in law, Paul and Susan Wolf.

Services will be held at a later time when it is once again safe to get together. I love you Chacho, always and forever.

www.freckchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Freck Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 4, 2020
My cousin was a kind man with a big heart. He bravely served our country. He was a family man who would do anything for his wife Paula. I admired him and loved him very much. Rest in Paradise Beto ❤
Liz Lopez
Family
December 4, 2020
Paula,,
You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. I know you will forever cherish the many memories you and Jose made.
Even in the darkest of times the Lord is with you , and Jose is watching over you from Heaven. Chad tells me you are blessed and loved by many friends who will comfort you and care for you,,,, Love in Christ. ❤
Kay Barnes
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved