|
|
In the loving memory of
JOSE L. LOPEZ
Irreplaceable love and unforgettable friend: I miss your warm smile that reached my soul like a gentle breeze. Only my senses recognize the echo of your voice in my ears. Living your dreams through your memory is like walking and holding your hand. I feel my heart beating and each beat has your name.
Without you today's emotions are only dead shells of yesterday. No cambiaria un minuto de alegría contigo, por 100 años de vida sin ti.
I love you and I miss you
forever and always!
Your wife, Guadalupe D . López
As published in The Blade
Published in The Blade on July 28, 2019