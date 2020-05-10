Joseph A. Berry
Joseph A. Berry, 86, of Portage, Ohio, passed away May 2, 2020. He was born August 23, 1933 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Walter G. and Margaret (Benton) Berry.
Joe proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a memer of the Portage American Legion and the Portage Lions Club. He enjoyed reading. His greatest joy in life came from the time he spent with his family.
He is survived by his children, Cheryl (Tom) Dorman of Bowling Green, Ohio and Michael (Therese) Berry; grandchildren, Douglas (Eva) Dorman and Kevin (Jenna) Dorman and great grandchildren, Ella Dorman, Andrew Dorman, Lyla Dorman, Hazel Dorman and Delilah Dorman.
He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Hazel Berry Goodwin; special friend, Norma Clem; brothers, Charles and James and sisters, Thelma, Vivian, Gladys, Dorothy and Alvera.
A Celebration of Joe's Life will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to BG Youth Baseball, P.O. Box 208 Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.