(News story) Joseph A. Duerringer III, a well-respected electrical construction teacher, died Aug. 18 at his home. He was 94.
His health went downhill after complications from pneumonia in January, son Robert Duerringer said.
"He always enjoyed learning, and he enjoyed talking, and he enjoyed sharing his knowledge with people, kids in particular," he said.
In 1962, Mr. Duerringer started as an electrical construction teacher at Macomber Vocational High School, where he worked for nearly 25 years.
Mr. Duerringer could fix anything or build anything. He even built his family's first color television set, making his the first family in the neighborhood to have one.
His daughter, Valerie Napieralski, who taught business at Whitney, said her father often would come to her classroom to fix electronics after they broke down.
"He did that all over the school. He'd fix hairdryers for the cosmetology shop. If something needed repaired, it was not uncommon for my dad to come over with a student or two and fix things for people," Mrs. Napieralski said.
He was well-respected by his students at Macomber, his daughter said.
"He would have been tough, but he would have been fair. Because he taught apprenticeship, he knew what the kids were going to go into and what they really needed. He would have had a difficult curriculum because of where they were going to be going. He knew what the expectations would be," she added.
Former students of Mr. Duerringer left comments on his obituary, thanking him for preparing them for the "real world."
"A teacher that kept command of his classroom, you did not fool around in his room. Always a class act and a gentleman. When I left high school I was very well prepared for the next level of education," a former student, Jim Kujawa, who graduated from Macomber in 1975, said.
Mr. Duerringer never stopped learning. He read copies of old textbooks or had his children ask him test questions over dinner.
Mr. Duerringer received his electrical contractor's license. During the summer months, he worked with his friend, Clyde Craig, as an electrical estimator, or an employee who estimates the cost of electrical projects.
"He was Depression-era, and Depression-era people they were hardworking. They wanted to get ahead," his son said, adding that despite how versatile his father was, he was always home for dinner and engaged with his family.
He also served as chairman for the Toledo Electrical Board of Control, and he was appointed to a committee to help write Ohio Achievement Examinations for electrical students.
Before teaching, he worked at the Airway Company, where radar equipment was tested. In 1948, he joined Kopf Motor Sales as a new car technician and radio repairman, while he studied at the University of Toledo in the evenings. He graduated from college with an electrical engineering degree in 1961. He also worked as a purchasing agent for Mitchell Electric Co., ordering equipment for workers.
Mr. Duerringer was born Aug. 6, 1926, to Joseph Duerringer II and Oveta Messmore.
As a youth, Mr. Duerringer learned to play the piano on his own, and his love for music was passed onto his children. His daughter also played piano and his son later played the clarinet and saxophone in bands with his father.
During his junior year at Devilbiss High School, Mr. Duerringer joined Don Lee's Big Band. He performed with them at a resort outside of Lima, Ohio, playing seven nights a week. He continued playing with different groups, emulating jazz composer Errol Garner.
When she was a senior in high school, Mrs. Napieralski took trip to Yellowstone Park with her family. Her father played a grand piano at the Old Faithful Inn, the Wyoming hotel where they stayed.
"People listened to that saying, 'This guy is really good, who is he?'" Mrs. Napieralski said. "It was my Dad. I guess I didn't realize how good a piano player he was until other people would tell me. He'd play in the neighborhood - it would be summer and the doors would be open and people would comment, but you know, you take that stuff for granted. Years later, people would say to me, 'Your Dad was just a great piano player.'"
He married Marvel Whipple on Sept. 6, 1947, and they lived in their family home for 63 years before moving into an apartment a little more than two years ago.
The family often took vacations together, his daughter said.
"Every place we went, we were being educated all of the time," she said.
Later in his life, Mr. Duerringer volunteered with his wife at Mobile Meals, and he worked as a volunteer with AARP, helping hundreds of people with their taxes. He was also a member of the Toledo Camera Club.
Survivors include Mr. Duerringer's wife, Marvel Whipple; son, Robert Duerringer, and daughter Valerie Napieralski.
No funeral arrangements have been planned.
Contributions may be sent to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 River Rd., Perrysburg, 43551, or to a charity of the donor's choice
