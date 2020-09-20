(News story) Joseph A. Schwanzl, a retired Toledo fire lieutenant who served on the dive and other search and rescue teams and took to the pace of busy fire stations, died Monday in his Rockford, Mich., home. He was 60.
He had cancer for nearly three years, his wife, Shari Schwanzl, said. They moved from Waterville to west Michigan when his wife became an administrator with Spectrum Health medical system in Grand Rapids, Mich. The last four years of his Toledo fire career, he commuted - although, because of his schedule, only every third day.
Mr. Schwanzl retired Feb. 15, 2013. He was appointed Feb. 5, 1988, to what is now the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department. He was promoted to lieutenant in 1993.
"He was always at busy stations, and he was on as many special teams. He loved doing the actual fire fighting," his wife said.
He became a diver and divemaster, a hazardous materials technician, and a confined spaces expert. He saw those as additional ways to serve, his wife said.
He received department commendations through the years. In July, 2010, he was in Toledo fire's complement to a regional search and rescue team called to a Fremont food-processing plant. The roof had collapsed and two workers were trapped. The next year, he and his Toledo comrades received the Outstanding Emergency Medical Technician Award from the Owens Community College Alumni Association.
"He was very dedicated," said Scott Hathaway, who started as a Toledo firefighter the same day as Mr. Schwanzl and worked with him on No. 1 Squad. "He took the job very seriously but enjoyed the job.
"We basically learned the job together," said Mr. Hathaway, also a dive teammate. "He was a very hard-working firefighter. As a lieutenant he led by example. He taught the younger guys well. He didn't ask anyone to do anything he wouldn't do."
Bryce Blair, now senior battalion chief, recalled becoming house captain of Station No. 5, Ontario and Washington Streets.
"He was on my shift as the lieutenant," Chief Blair said. "He was the exemplar. He made my job immensely easier. We were a good team together.
"He was clearly a top-tier fire service officer, not only in Toledo, but in Ohio, the country," Chief Blair said.
Like his late father, Robert Schwanzl, who retired as Toledo assistant fire chief, Lieutenant Schwanzl was widely respected, Chief Blair said.
"Joe had huge shoes to follow in," Chief Blair said.
Mr. Schwanzl didn't like fanfare, his wife said, and also like his father, regarded the job as who he was and what he did.
"Bob and Joe, they were both by the book. You do things the right way," his wife said. "He was so proud of his dad and so proud to follow in his footsteps, and Bob was so proud of Joe. It's just heartbreaking for all of us."
His father died July 10.
He was born May 8, 1960, to Carolyn and Robert Schwanzl and grew up in South Toledo. He was a 1978 graduate of Bowsher High School and hadn't considered firefighting as a career. He liked cars, and at age 16 was washing cars at Charlie's Dodge. After a stint at the parts counter, he became assistant parts manager. He and his wife met at the dealership, where she was a file clerk.
The fire department developed his confidence, his wife said.
"He was engaged and engaging and attentive when you were connecting," she said.
He was energetic on the job and off. He liked hiking Oak Openings Preserve Metropark and family camping trips.
"He didn't sit still. He preferred to be outside - landscaping, weeding, building fires, putting out fires," his wife said.
Surviving are his wife, the former Shari Robinson, whom he married Aug. 21, 1982; daughters, Jillian Gilsdorf and Emily Schwanzl; sons, John and Mark Schwanzl; brother, Mike Schwanzl; sisters, Marie Mason and Angie Schweickert, and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Sunday at Coyle Funeral Home, with a Last Alarm service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Church, Maumee.
The family suggests tributes to the Toledo Firefighters Museum or Helen DeVos Children's Hospital through Spectrum Health Foundation, Grand Rapids, Mich.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.