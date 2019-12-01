Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John XXIII
24250 Dixie Highway
Perrysburg, OH
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Joseph A. Simon, 91, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Day with his wife, Mary Ann and daughter, Doreen, at his side.

Born to Pearl and Joseph A. Simon, Joe began taking care of others at a young age, delivering his mother's home-cooked meals to family, friends and anyone in need.

After graduating from the University of Toledo with a business degree, he became a highly successful farmer, but his true life's work was caring for others.

His heart was open to everyone. He was devoted to his wife Mary Ann and daughter Doreen. To his nephews Tim and Brian, he was a great friend and father figure, and a grandfather to great-nieces Kelly and Mary. He was a role model and mentor to young people. His employees became members of his extended family, and he never hesitated to help a stranger.

Joe believed in working hard on the farm and playing hard in the winter, especially on the ski slopes. His love of fishing once took him to the Arctic Circle. At home, he enjoyed the quieter pursuits of reading and gardening.

Friendships were carefully nurtured. His home was famous for pool parties, card games and Hungarian dinners which Joe cooked himself. With a soothing baritone, booming laugh and famous bear hugs, he was the consummate host.

A devout Catholic, he carried his faith in his heart, leading the family in prayer before every meal and kneeling to pray every night.

Joe touched countless lives with his kindness, generosity and warmth. He will always live in our hearts.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann; daughter, Doreen (Howard) Johnson; and nephews Tim (Nancy) Alter and Brian Alter.

Services are Saturday, December 7 at St. John XXIII, 24250 Dixie Highway, Perrysburg, Ohio. Visitation is 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Resurrection at 10:30 a.m. The family requests donations to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg in lieu of flowers. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg, OH (419-874-3133). Condolences can be shared online at

www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 1, 2019
