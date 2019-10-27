|
|
Joseph B. Syacsure
Joseph B. Syacsure, 74, of Millbury, Ohio passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Bay Park Hospital. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 14, 1945. He graduated from Woodward High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. Joseph worked at Toledo Stamping as a journeyman tool & die maker until his retirement in 2004. He was a member of the American Legion Post 110 and AMVets Post 222. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and cheering on The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Indians.
Joseph is survived by his children, Bryan Syacsure, Christine (Chip) Wade; and special friend, Marcia Schabeck. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road (east of I-280) on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 11:00 am until the time of funeral services at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Joseph's name may be directed to the .
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 27, 2019