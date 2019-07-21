Home

Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Joseph Byrne


1946 - 2019
Joseph Byrne Obituary
Joseph Byrne

Joseph Lee Byrne, age 72 of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Thursday July 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife and brother. Joe was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 7, 1946 to Hobart and Margaret Byrne. He graduated from Macomber High School and enlisted in the United States Marine Corp, he served in the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1968. Joe was wounded twice and received two Purple Hearts before his medical discharge.

Joe returned to Toledo and worked in many supervisory positions, he retired from TARTA as a maintenance foreman after nine years of service.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents and Austin Corkwell. He is survived by his loving wife, Penny, daughter Michelle Byrne sons Eric Byrne and Dustin Corkwell; grandchildren Nicole, Gregory, Tanner, Alyssa, Griffin and Eagan; 2 great grandchildren; brothers William, Thomas, Daniel, Kenneth, Kevin and Douglas Byrne and his sister Julie Byrne. He is also survived by his uncle Ray (Mary) Byrne and several nieces and nephews.

At Joe's request there will be no visitation and memorial services will be private. The Coyle Funeral Home assisted the family with services. Please view the online guest registry at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019
