Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Ave
Temperance, OH
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Babiak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Chester "Joe" Babiak


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Chester "Joe" Babiak Obituary
Joseph "Joe" Chester Babiak

Joseph "Joe" Chester Babiak, 73 years, of Temperance, MI passed away on March 2, 2019 in Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, PA. The son of Joseph and Stella (Czajkowski) Babiak he was born on October 11, 1945 in Toledo, OH.

He worked in the Freight Industry including Babcock Dairy, Wilson Freight, Branch Freight and retiring from CCX Freight.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Joyce "Jingles" Babiak; brother, Ed (Lynda) Babiak; niece, Chrissi (Kevin) Smith; nephew, Steve (Erin) Babiak; great-nephews, Devin Schieck and Cameron Babiak; great-nieces, Kayleigh Smith, Karrigan Smith, Kendal Smith and Ellie Babiak. He was preceded in death by his parents former sister-in-law, Kathy Babiak.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave Temperance, MI. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church 8330 Lewis Ave Temperance, MI. at 11:00 a.m. where he will lie in state after 10:00 a.m. in the narthex. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the church.

bedfordfuneralchapel.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now