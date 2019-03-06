Joseph "Joe" Chester Babiak



Joseph "Joe" Chester Babiak, 73 years, of Temperance, MI passed away on March 2, 2019 in Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, PA. The son of Joseph and Stella (Czajkowski) Babiak he was born on October 11, 1945 in Toledo, OH.



He worked in the Freight Industry including Babcock Dairy, Wilson Freight, Branch Freight and retiring from CCX Freight.



Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Joyce "Jingles" Babiak; brother, Ed (Lynda) Babiak; niece, Chrissi (Kevin) Smith; nephew, Steve (Erin) Babiak; great-nephews, Devin Schieck and Cameron Babiak; great-nieces, Kayleigh Smith, Karrigan Smith, Kendal Smith and Ellie Babiak. He was preceded in death by his parents former sister-in-law, Kathy Babiak.



Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave Temperance, MI. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church 8330 Lewis Ave Temperance, MI. at 11:00 a.m. where he will lie in state after 10:00 a.m. in the narthex. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the church.



Published in The Blade on Mar. 6, 2019