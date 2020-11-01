1/1
Joseph D. Christman
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph D. Christman

4/2/1946 - 10/26/2020

Joseph "Joe" D. Christman, age 74, of Holland, Ohio passed away on October 26, 2020, after a brave battle against Leukemia. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia on April 2, 1946, he was the only child of Joseph and Mary Ellen (Hallett) Christman. Joe moved to St. Clairsville, Ohio at the age of 11 and graduated from St. Clairsville High School in 1964. He attended college at Ohio University before moving to Genoa, Ohio. Joe worked as a machine repairman at DeVilbiss Company for 17 years. Following his time at DeVilbiss, he had a rewarding 25-year career at Jeep as a Maintenance Supervisor. Joe retired from Jeep in 2008 and has spent his retirement years with his beloved wife, Nancy, and his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Joe married his wife, Nancy (Youngs) Christman in 1996. Joe and Nancy enjoyed spending time together traveling the U.S. in their motor home and spending time with their family. Joe will be remembered for his infectious smile and his love of hunting, classic cars, and family.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; and his twin sons, James and John. Joe's survivors include: his wife, Nancy of 24 years; children, Kim Christman, Joe Christman, Tim Thetford, Rick Thetford, Terry (DeAnn) Thetford, Deb Schroeder, JR (Laura) Thetford; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, as well as other extended family and friends.

Family will celebrate Joe's life and impact on others through a private ceremony in April 2021. Family and friends are welcome to make memorial contributions to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of Toledo

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved