Joseph D. Christman4/2/1946 - 10/26/2020Joseph "Joe" D. Christman, age 74, of Holland, Ohio passed away on October 26, 2020, after a brave battle against Leukemia. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia on April 2, 1946, he was the only child of Joseph and Mary Ellen (Hallett) Christman. Joe moved to St. Clairsville, Ohio at the age of 11 and graduated from St. Clairsville High School in 1964. He attended college at Ohio University before moving to Genoa, Ohio. Joe worked as a machine repairman at DeVilbiss Company for 17 years. Following his time at DeVilbiss, he had a rewarding 25-year career at Jeep as a Maintenance Supervisor. Joe retired from Jeep in 2008 and has spent his retirement years with his beloved wife, Nancy, and his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.Joe married his wife, Nancy (Youngs) Christman in 1996. Joe and Nancy enjoyed spending time together traveling the U.S. in their motor home and spending time with their family. Joe will be remembered for his infectious smile and his love of hunting, classic cars, and family.Joe was preceded in death by his parents; and his twin sons, James and John. Joe's survivors include: his wife, Nancy of 24 years; children, Kim Christman, Joe Christman, Tim Thetford, Rick Thetford, Terry (DeAnn) Thetford, Deb Schroeder, JR (Laura) Thetford; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, as well as other extended family and friends.Family will celebrate Joe's life and impact on others through a private ceremony in April 2021. Family and friends are welcome to make memorial contributions to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.