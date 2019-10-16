Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Joseph E. Collins


1933 - 2019
Joseph E. Collins Obituary
Joseph E. Collins

Joseph E. Collins, age 86, of Toledo, passed away October 12, 2019 at his home. He was born July 11, 1933 in Toledo to Arthur and Sally Belle (Anderson) Collins. He gave his life to Christ and was baptized at Bible Way Temple in 1974. Joseph was a very loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Beatrice Collins; children, Jodie Fields, Kristie Veal, Mel (Lisa) Fields, and Betsy Collins; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother, Roosevelt Collins. In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his siblings, James Collins, Imogene Brown, Alberta Burgess, Maryann Tucker, and Clara Carter.

The family will receive guests Monday, October 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Newcomer- SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Forest Cemetery.

Published in The Blade on Oct. 16, 2019
