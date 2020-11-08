1/1
Joseph E. "Skip" Eckhart
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph E. Eckhart "Skip"

Joseph E. "Grandpa Joe" Eckhart, 90, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his home. Joe was born October 1, 1930 in Toledo, Ohio to William and Sophia (Brooks) Eckhart. He graduated from Libbey High School in 1949 and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. For over 30 years, Joe worked as a truck driver with Teamsters Local 20. He was an avid golfer and outdoorsman; enjoying deer hunting and fishing at the family cottage in Harrison, Michigan. He was a 50 year member of Paragon Masonic Lodge and enjoyed traveling with friends and family.

Joe is survived by his daughters, Linda (Steven) Spencer and Karen (Richard) Pollard; grandchildren, Brian Spencer Sr., Stephanie (David) Ricks, Amy Spencer, Amy (John) Gaw, and Mardee (Joe) Westerman; great-grandchildren, Brian Jr., Sydnee, Addison, Bianca, Spencer, Jacob, and Garrett; and sister, Joetta Eckhart. He was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Patricia; sister, Shirley Chambers; brother, Elden Eckhart; along with his parents.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home and live streamed via the funeral home website. Masks are required. Interment: Toledo Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to Cherry Street Mission or Toledo Northwest Ohio Food Bank.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 8 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eggleston Meinert & Pavley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved