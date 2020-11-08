Joseph E. Eckhart "Skip"Joseph E. "Grandpa Joe" Eckhart, 90, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his home. Joe was born October 1, 1930 in Toledo, Ohio to William and Sophia (Brooks) Eckhart. He graduated from Libbey High School in 1949 and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. For over 30 years, Joe worked as a truck driver with Teamsters Local 20. He was an avid golfer and outdoorsman; enjoying deer hunting and fishing at the family cottage in Harrison, Michigan. He was a 50 year member of Paragon Masonic Lodge and enjoyed traveling with friends and family.Joe is survived by his daughters, Linda (Steven) Spencer and Karen (Richard) Pollard; grandchildren, Brian Spencer Sr., Stephanie (David) Ricks, Amy Spencer, Amy (John) Gaw, and Mardee (Joe) Westerman; great-grandchildren, Brian Jr., Sydnee, Addison, Bianca, Spencer, Jacob, and Garrett; and sister, Joetta Eckhart. He was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Patricia; sister, Shirley Chambers; brother, Elden Eckhart; along with his parents.The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home and live streamed via the funeral home website. Masks are required. Interment: Toledo Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to Cherry Street Mission or Toledo Northwest Ohio Food Bank.