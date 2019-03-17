Joseph Edward "Joe" Gouin II (1966-2019)



Joseph Edward "Joe" Gouin II, 52, of Waterville, OH passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born on November 9, 1966 in Muskegon, Michigan, to parents Joseph and Germaine (Parent) Gouin. The youngest of seven children, and affectionately nicknamed "Mini Brute" by his siblings, Joe grew up in a close-knit family whose bonds were sealed with faith and love. Spending time together on Lake Michigan and reminiscing about the fun they shared when growing up and throughout their adult lives brought Joe many wonderful memories, smiles and laughs.



Joe graduated from Summerfield High School in 1985 and continued to the University of Toledo where he ran on the cross-country team. He graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1990 and began a career he greatly enjoyed. He worked for AVCA Corporation, Owens-Illinois, and in recent years at the SSOE Group where he was an electrical department manager and professional engineer.



Joe was a devoted husband and father. He married the love of his life, Christine A. Schiddel, on September 29, 1990. They were married 28 beautiful years and together were blessed with two daughters, Annalise and Elaina, whom he cherished and adored; they were his greatest treasures. To his girls, he was and always will be the best dad ever. Joe enjoyed time spent with family and some of his favorite trips were to Yosemite National Park and traveling to the beaches of Lake Michigan and Delaware. He was his girls' greatest fan at their sporting events. An avid Wolverine fan, he loved to watch University of Michigan football and basketball games. He was always up for a run or a good round of golf or tennis with friends.



Throughout his life, Joe lived with unwavering faith, grace, and strength. He enjoyed serving others. This was evident in the relationships he had and valued with his family, friends and colleagues. He was a selfless man who always put others first and saw the good in all. In every situation and even during difficult times, Joe chose to look for the positive and to count his blessings. He was an inspiration to his family, friends, and those he met. His spirit and love will live on through his legacy.



Joe is survived by his beloved wife Christine; his daughters Annalise and Elaina; sister Linda (Rick Rouwhorst) Beck; sister Denise (Bob) Kwiecien; brother David (Lori) Gouin; brother Bruce (Beth) Gouin; sister Mary (Hussein) Bajjey; sister Janet (Rod) Hill; mother-in-law Charlotte Schiddel; brother-in-law Erich Schiddel; many nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews; and many other family members and friends. Preceding him in death are his mother and father; both maternal and paternal grandparents; brother-in-law James Beck; father-in-law Juergen Schiddel; and several aunts and uncles.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee, Ohio 43537. The funeral service will be Friday, March 22, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Creek Church, 29129 Lime City Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Burial will follow at Fort Meigs Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



Go Blue!





Published in The Blade from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019