Joseph F. HorvathJoseph F. Horvath age 92, of Toledo passed away May 10, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Joseph was born March 26, 1928 in Toledo, Ohio to Geza and Franciszka Horvath. A 1947 graduate of Macomber High School, Joe served his country in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy, where he was stationed on the Aleutian Islands and aboard USS Piedmont during the Korean War. Joe was born and raised in the Birmingham neighborhood of Toledo. He married Betty Lou Snyder June 10, 1950 in St. Stephen Catholic Church. A Tool and Die Maker, he worked for over 22 years at the Perrysburg Chrysler Plant until retiring in 1990. A current member of Regina Coeli Catholic Church he was active in the Holy Name Society. Betty and his three daughters were the love of his life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, flying remote control airplanes and gardening. He will be remembered for the family tradition of Hungarian Turkey.Surviving are his loving wife of 70 years Betty Lou; his beloved daughters, Debbie (Jim) Ciesielski, Nancy (David) Gorman and Sandy (George) Pugh; 8 grandchildren: Kim, Kristy, Kara, Patrick, Michael, Westley, Keagan and Alyssa. Also surviving are 13 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. Preceding Joe in death were his parents; brother, Geza Horvath; sisters, Mary Toth, Irene Zavac and Helen Horvath.Due to the covid pandemic, the family had a private service with interment in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. A public "Life Celebration" will be held at a later date. Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, is assisting the family. The family would like to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio especially Renee, Dwayne, Ashley and Kyla for their care and compassion.