Joseph Francis Lechlak Jr. 09/18/1934 - 04/22/2020 Joseph Lechlak Jr., 85, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Merit House Senior Community. He was born in Toledo, OH on September 18, 1934 to Joseph and Theresa Lechlak. Joe graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1952 where he excelled in playing basketball for the Irish. He then graduated from John Carroll University where he played basketball and was also involved in the ROTC program. Upon his graduation, he married Muriel, his high school sweetheart in 1956. They then moved to Fort Eustis, Virginia where Joe served his country for four years in the United States Army. Upon returning to Ohio to raise their four children, Joe spent his career as a high school teacher and, for many years, a head basketball coach. Joe and his family spent a great deal of time at their cottage in Erie where he enjoyed boating and fishing. More than anything, Joe loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and watching them grow up and have families of their own. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were Joe's sources of pride and joy. Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Muriel; his son Mark; and his daughter, Laurie. He is survived by daughter, Cindy (Jim) Kregel; son, Joe (Beatrice) Lechlak; brother, Frank (Janice) Lechlak; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Sarah, Jim, Brittany (Becky), Andrew (Lyndsey), Mark, and Marissa; great-grandchildren, Adeline, Rocco, Emma, Luca, Gabriel, Brayson, Rilynn, and Caroline; brother-in-law, Otto (Dee) Weik; brother-in-law, Fred (Stephanie) Weik; sister-in-law, Regina (Ken) Klingbeil; and sister-in-law, Joan; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A private burial service was held Friday, April 26, 2020 at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park under the care of David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home. Joe's family would like to thank the staff at the Merit House Senior Community for the kindness they showed Joe during his stay there. Donations may be made in Joe's name to the Central Catholic athletic department. Please share condolences at hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.