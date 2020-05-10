Joseph Francis Rapp



Joseph Francis Rapp passed away on May 1, 2020, at Heatherdowns Center, where he lived since 2018. Joe was born on October 23, 1923, in North Toledo to Eugenia (Dersch) and Joseph Rapp, who preceded him in death.



A graduate of St Mary's and Central Catholic, Joe relished his involvement in the Toledo Boys Club throughout his youth and attended Camp Big Silver in Pinckney, Michigan. Through his experiences, Joe wrote an essay on the value of turning abandoned railways into walking paths resulting in him being named honorary Mayor of Toledo. As a high school senior, he was the recipient of the Boy's Club Robinson Vocational Award for excellence in journalism, which resulted in a trip to Washington DC. As a child of the Great Depression, the Boys Club was impactful and allowed him to experience things that would have been beyond his family's reach.



Joe credited the Boys Club for his photography skills. A corporal in the Air Force for 3 years, he served as a military photographer in Colorado and Florida. Eventually, he was shipped from Washington state to Guam for much of WWII. Upon honorable discharge, Joe attended the University of Toledo on the GI bill. He later served as a teacher with the Toledo Public Schools Jefferson Center from where he eventually retired.



Joe lived in South Toledo for much of his life. He had a quick wit, a unique sense of humor, enjoyed gardening, and sharing vegetables with his neighbors. A master storyteller, Joe spoke proudly of his thriftiness, hitchhiking to Mexico after WWII, and his friends who had gone before him. Joe took up smoking and drinking at age 9 and quit both by age 10 out of concern for his health. Throughout his life, he spent many holidays with his sister Mary Frick and family. Joe participated in Honor Flight with his brother Alex and then again in 2019. Although he never married nor had children of his own, in his later years, he was befriended by Ray and Tina Martin who thought of him as an honorary grandfather and friend.



Joe was preceded in death by his siblings, Alexander, Eugene, Eugenia, Mary Anna, John, and Charles; as well as nephews, Scott Frick and Bill Tremp. Joe is survived by his sisters, Adela Tremp, Mary (Don) Frick; sisters-in-law, Donna Rapp and Charlotte Rapp; many nieces and nephews; as well as Ray and Tina Martin.



In addition to the Martin family, we wish to thank the Heatherdowns staff, who treated him with dignity and kindness. A special thanks to Trevia Brooks, who provided Joe compassionate care and was with him when he passed away. Additional thanks to the Frick family as well as nieces Joan Fechter and Lisa Urrutia, whose almost weekly visits during his last year of life allowed ongoing connection to his Rapp family. He will be missed.



Joe donated his body to the University of Toledo Medical Center. A memorial service will be performed at a later date.





