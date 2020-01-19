Home

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Florida National Cemetery,
6502 S. W. 102nd Avenue
Bushnell, OH
Joseph G. Ach


1948 - 2020
Joseph G. Ach Obituary
Joseph G. Ach

Joseph G. Ach, 71, of Leesburg, FL and formerly of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on December 31, 2019.

He was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Arthur and Joanne (Etzel) Ach on November 17, 1948. Joe had a passion for motorcycles (especially his Harleys) and cars. Joe was a Vietnam Veteran. He enjoyed shooting pool and playing cards.

He is survived by his wife, Rita; children, Daniel (Jennifer) of Washington, Jennifer (Chris) Whiteside of Colorado, Matthew (Brittany) of Waterville and Stephanie of Cygnet; 2 granddaughters, Chloe and Haley Whiteside; brothers, Paul (Sallee), Columbus, OH, Mark (Rae Ann), Toledo, OH, Jeffrey, Horton, Al and brother-in-law, David Gensler, Ottawa Lake, MI. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rodger and sister, Jane Gensler.

Services will be January 30, 2020, at 10 a.m., Florida National Cemetery, 6502 S. W. 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, Florida.

Published in The Blade from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
