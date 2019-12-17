|
|
Joseph G. Michalak
Joseph G. Michalak, age 83, of Maumee, passed away December 13, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. Joseph was born September 11, 1936 in Toledo to Albert and Helen (Idzkowski) Michalak. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was employed with Jeep for 35 years before retiring. In addition to his parents, Joseph was also preceded in death by his siblings; Albert Michalak II, Gerty Crandall, Kay Jazwiecki and Dorothy Anson. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty Michalak, sons; Joseph Michalak, Patrick (Deanna) Michalak and Keith (Tracy) Michalak, grandchildren; Samantha, Austin, Madisyn, Shelby and Parker Michalak and sister, Carol Pereus. The family will receive guests Friday, December 20, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 6:00 pm. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or to the in Joseph's memory. To leave a special message for Joseph's family, please visit
Published in The Blade from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019