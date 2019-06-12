Joseph G. Soldner



Joseph G. Soldner, age 93, of Toledo, passed away on Sunday morning, June 9, 2019 at Franciscan Care Center. He was born on October 28, 1925 to Joseph and Bette (Altmanshoffer) Soldner in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Joe proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII where he was the recipient of the Bronze Star Victory Medal. He was co-owner of Soldner Brothers Antenna Service with his brother Richard for over 30 years. After retirement he worked alongside his son, Dale in the restaurant business (Brownstone Tavern).



Left to cherish his memory are his children, David (Perri) Soldner, Dale (Barbara) Soldner and Diane (Jeff) Reichow; grandchildren, Nikki, Derek, Kristen (Eric), Lauren (Greg), Kaylyn (Matthew), Jaime (Jimmy), Kelly (Talon), Katie and Cody (Kelsey); great-grandchildren, Kerrigan, Gannon, Carter, Zayda, Griffin, Grace and Maverick; siblings, Betty, Janet, Alice, Eleanor and Richard. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Lucy Soldner and siblings, Robert, Anna Marie, William and Donna.



The family will receive guests on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with his Memorial Service starting at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home.



The family would like to specially thank Sr. Jordan, the staff at the Franciscan Care Center and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their loving care they provided to Joe.



Memorial contributions may be made in Joe's memory to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



To leave a special message for Joe's family please visit, www.NewcomerToledo.com.



Published in The Blade on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary