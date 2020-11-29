1/1
Joseph G. "Joe" Wertz
1965 - 2020
Joseph "Joe" G. Wertz

Joseph G. Wertz, age 55, of Holland, passed away November 22, 2020 at Spring Meadows Nursing Home. Joseph was born March 27, 1965 in Toledo.

Joe was a resident at Anne Grady Services for 28 years. He worked for Lott Industries and Anne Grady Services for many years. Joe enjoyed watching the movie Roadhouse and wrestling, especially John Cena. He had a love of Mickey Mouse, popcorn, Play-Doh, and balloons. Joe was wonderful to work with and was a kind hearted, loveable guy who didn't know a stranger.

He is survived by his mother, Christina Wertz, and his adopted family from Anne Grady Services.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, OH 43614 (419-381-1900) where Funeral Services will begin at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Waterville.

For the safety of the Wertz family and their guests, masks are required along with social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made to Anne Grady Services in Joe's memory.

To leave a special message for Joe's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

Published in The Blade from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
