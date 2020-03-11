|
Joseph George Dumit
Joseph George Dumit, age 76, of Toledo, passed away March 6, 2020. Joe was born February 4, 1944 in Bucyrus to George and Margaret (Kish) Dumit. He started his career with his father proudly working as a Master Tool and Die Maker for over 30 years at General Motors. He was a Master Automotive Mechanic and an avid do-it yourselfer who could fix anything. He loved the Catholic church, rooting on Notre Dame and above all he loved his family.
In addition to his parents, Joe was also preceded in death by his son, Robert Dumit and sister, Cecilia "Cecy" Roche. Left to cherish Joe's memory are his children: Karin (Dan) Kisor, Stephen Dumit, Sharon (Brian) Bunn; siblings: Theresa (Fred) Zarecky, Mary Dumit, James Dumit, Thomas (Sharon) Dumit, brother-in-law, Ray Roche; grandchildren: Michael Bunn, Alissa (Alex) Gormley, Tyler Dumit, Ashley, Zach and Luke Kisor.
The family will receive guests on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church, 5562 Dorr St. where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 11, 2020