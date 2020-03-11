Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
5562 Dorr St
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
5562 Dorr St.
View Map

Joseph George Dumit


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph George Dumit Obituary
Joseph George Dumit

Joseph George Dumit, age 76, of Toledo, passed away March 6, 2020. Joe was born February 4, 1944 in Bucyrus to George and Margaret (Kish) Dumit. He started his career with his father proudly working as a Master Tool and Die Maker for over 30 years at General Motors. He was a Master Automotive Mechanic and an avid do-it yourselfer who could fix anything. He loved the Catholic church, rooting on Notre Dame and above all he loved his family.

In addition to his parents, Joe was also preceded in death by his son, Robert Dumit and sister, Cecilia "Cecy" Roche. Left to cherish Joe's memory are his children: Karin (Dan) Kisor, Stephen Dumit, Sharon (Brian) Bunn; siblings: Theresa (Fred) Zarecky, Mary Dumit, James Dumit, Thomas (Sharon) Dumit, brother-in-law, Ray Roche; grandchildren: Michael Bunn, Alissa (Alex) Gormley, Tyler Dumit, Ashley, Zach and Luke Kisor.

The family will receive guests on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church, 5562 Dorr St. where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

To leave a special message for Joseph's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -